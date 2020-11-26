Texas State University football player shot dead in drug deal gone bad

Khambrail Winters Texas State defensive back shot dead in marijuana drug deal gone bad.

A Texas State University football player has died after being fatally shot in what authorities described as a, ‘drug deal gone bad.’

Khambrail Winters, a 20-year-old defensive back for the Texas State Bobcats, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest at an apartment complex in San Marcos, Tuesday at around 9:15 p.m., police said in a released statement.

Detectives said that Winters and two others, Enalisa Blackman and Michael Ifeanacho, had gone to The Lodge Apartments that night to buy a couple of ounces of marijuana.

‘During the drug deal, Winters was shot and died on scene,’ San Marcos police said according to KVUE.

Blackman and Ifeanacho, both 20, were arrested and each charged with capital murder in the student’s death. Both were being held in the Hays County Jail. Of note, police, though, did not disclose specifically the reason they were charged.

The Alief Taylor Football program is deeply saddened by the passing of our former DB and TX State DB Khambrail Winters. We will remember is extraordinary athletic abilities, but most importantly we will remember his kind heart, and easygoing personality. A true Alief Legend. RIP pic.twitter.com/ZnOiFePxs0 — Alief Taylor Football (@AliefTaylor_FB) November 25, 2020

‘Once a Bobcat, always a Bobcat.’

Texas State football coach Jake Spavital said he shared news of Winters’ death with his teammates on Wednesday morning and that they were ‘deeply saddened.’

‘We will stand together as a team and support one another during this difficult time,’ Spavital said in a statement. ‘Our thoughts and condolences are with Khambrail’s family and loved ones.’

The team also issued a statement, telling the slain player’s family that ‘we cannot possibly know what you’re going through, you are in our thoughts as you go through this incredibly tough time.’

Adding, ‘Remember to tell people you love them every day. Once a Bobcat, always a Bobcat.’

Winters, a Houston native, didn’t play in any games in the 2020 season as he was recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in fall camp, according to The Austin American-Statesman.

He was named an honorable mention at the All-Sun Belt conference in 2019, and played in 11 games and started in nine contests, according to the Texas State football website.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Brennan Eagles, who was a former teammate of Winters at Alief Taylor High School in Houston, also mourned his death.

‘God watch over my brothers in this world full of hate that we live in. Love you kham,’ Eagles posted on Twitter.

Police continue to search for two other people involved in the case. Detectives also are looking for surveillance video footage, noting the complex’s cameras were not operational at the time.