: About author bio at bottom of article.

Tavea Tarlton San Bernardino car crash leads to father & two children killed at hands of speeding suspected drunk drive driver, Brandon Jaquez-Perez.

A suspected intoxicated driver in California is accused of taking the lives of three family members, along with leaving two others hospitalized with injuries.

Police said 31-year-old Tavea Tarlton and his two youngest children, 4-year-old Elizah and 2-year-old Farrow, were identified as the fatally injured victims. Injured were the father’s two other surviving children.

Tarlton was driving his four children in a Toyota Camry from his mother’s home Friday evening when their car was struck at an intersection by a man driving a yellow Ford Mustang circa 11:45 p.m. in San Bernardino, KTLA reported.

The driver of the Mustang, 23-year-old Brandon Jaquez-Perez of Bloomington is accused of going through a red light before striking the family according to a police report.

The impact left Tarlton’s vehicle in flames. The father, who witnesses could not pull from the vehicle, died at the scene.

‘I’m feeling angry. I’m feeling hurt. I’m feeling despair,’

His four children, ranging from ages 2 to 8, were rescued from the burning car. But the two youngest — a 2-year-old boy named Farroe and a 4-year-old girl named Eliza — died at the hospital.

‘It just hurts … knowing that you’re not going to be able to hug them, not going to be able to kiss them anymore,’ the children’s cousin, Kiya McClenton, told KTLA.

‘I know even though they might not be here physically, but spiritually, they still are,’ McClenton said.

‘I’m feeling angry. I’m feeling hurt. I’m feeling despair,’ said Porsha Bell, Tarlton’s mother, and the children’s grandmother according to CBSLosAngeles.

‘Drunk drivers and speed racers need to stay home,’ Bell reiterated.

Tarlton’s two other children, Dallas and Khamyil, remain hospitalized, according to a GoFundMe page set for the family.

Jaquez-Perez was charged with suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter.