San Jose Grace Baptist Church stabbing leads to 2 people killed, multiple injured. Suspect remains at large according to San Jose Police. Church housed the homeless.

A mass stabbing at a California Baptist church on Sunday night has led to two people being killed and multiple individuals injured, some seriously, according to reports.

According to ABC7, the stabbing was first reported at 7:53 p.m.

The San Jose Police Department tweeted just after 8:40pm local time that officers had responded to a series of stabbings at Grace Baptist Church, located on the 400 block of E San Fernando Street.

Police later confirmed that ‘multiple stabbing victims’ had been discovered at the scene, some of whom had suffered ‘life threatening injuries.’

To date the identities of the two individuals murdered and injured remained unknown. Unconfirmed reports indicated that the victims may be homeless individuals who were allowed into the church to escape the cold.

No known motive

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo in a since deleted tweet indicated that the suspect was in custody.

‘Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown tonight,’ he posted at 8:55pm. ‘SJPD has arrested the suspect. Others are seriously wounded, & we keep them in our prayers.’

While confirming the deaths, the SJPD said there was ‘no confirmation of an arrest’, adding that the scene remains very active.

Video captured from the scene by CBS San Francisco shows a large police presence and a number of emergency vehicles outside the house of worship.

It’s currently unclear what led to the stabbings. No services were being held at the church at the time, according to police.

The SJPD said a number of ‘unhoused’ individuals had been brought inside the church in the hours prior ‘get them out of the cold’.

Police didn’t say whether any of the homeless individuals were involved.

The church is near the campus of San Jose State University.

SJPD tweeted the fatal stabbings represented the 40th and 41st homicides in the San Jose region for 2020.