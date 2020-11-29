Claudio Fernadez Maradona photos: Argentina funeral worker apologizes over selfies of legendary soccer player’s dead body as a nation is outraged as yet to be verified reports tell of the worker since been murdered.

Even in death, followed by scandal…. A funeral worker in Argentina has become widely despised after sharing selfies of himself by the open coffin of Argentinian soccer great, Diego Maradona who passed away earlier this week.

The ‘incident’ led to Claudio Fernández being widely maligned on social media, with the man’s employer since firing the man along with the former worker saying he has been on the receiving end of a spate of death threats the BBC reports.

A contrite Fernández, who now seeks forgiveness from the public, said the decision to take the photo was impulsive and now regrets it.

An ‘offensive’ image shows Fernandez making a thumbs-up signal, along with another man. The photo was taken by the former funeral worker’s son. All three have been fired from the funeral home.

Maradona, 60, died Wednesday at his home in Tigre, near Buenos Aires.

Argentina outraged

A preliminary post-mortem, widely reported by Argentinean media, indicated that Maradona had suffered ‘acute heart failure’.

As a nation sought to take in the soccer great’s death, who helped raise Argentina to world prominence on the field while causing agape mouths with scandal after scandal, cocaine addiction and ties to the Mafia, – fans were outraged after ‘disconcerting’ photos began to make the rounds.

‘Transgressive’ photos showed the three involved men appearing to touch Maradona’s body as it lay in state at the presidential palace, causing an uproar. In one photo one of the men appears to be touching the forehead of the late World Cup winner.

Maradona’s lawyer, Matías Morla, said he would sue ‘the scoundrel’ responsible for the photos.

Fernandez told Argentina’s Radio 10 the decision to take the photo was ‘something instantaneous.’

‘My son, like every kid, raised his thumb and they took the photo,’ he said. ‘I know that many people have been offended, they have taken it badly.’

And if he wasn’t aware how much he misjudged the situation and the nation’s sense of saint proportions for their fallen hero – it became apparent when Fernández found himself on the receiving end of death threats.

‘They say they are going to kill us, break our heads,’ he said.

Come late Saturday, unconfirmed reports told of Fernadez indeed having been murdered in retaliation by fans.

Matías Picón, the manager of the Sepelios Pinier funeral parlor, said Fernández was one of three ‘outsourced employees.’ Picon told the TN news channel the company was ‘devastated’ by the photos.

The company had long worked for the Maradona family.

‘The family has total confidence in us, that’s why we are so affected,’ he said.

‘My father is 75-years-old and he is crying, I am crying, my brother too, we are destroyed.’

Who else is crying are sons, fathers, husbands, daughters and wives of Argentina …