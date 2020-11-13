: About author bio at bottom of article.

Loma Linda nurse dies after stranded on hiking trail for 2 days

She had saved so many lives but was unable to save her own.

A California nurse has died after a fall on a hike left her stranded for two days in freezing temperatures.

Cassandra Bravo of Riverside, who worked at Loma Linda University Medical Center, was hiking a trail on Mt. Whitney, Thursday when she slipped and fell about 100 feet down rocky terrain, CBS LA reports.

With a snowstorm approaching, the 34-year-old mother of two survived the elements by dragging her severely injured body under a log, officials said.

She spent two nights in the harsh conditions before she was located by rescue teams and brought to the hospital.

‘It just sucks that she saved so many lives just for hers to be taken.’

‘She survived two very cold nights and was alive when they rescued her,’ her friend Luisa Moya said. ‘I’m so proud of her for that.’

But hours after she arrived at the hospital, she died from her injuries.

‘I got to hug her and tell her I loved her and tell her goodbye. She meant everything to me,’ said her 10-year-old son, Jonathan.

The single mother is survived by Jonathan and his 7-year-old sister.

Her employer remembered Bravo in a statement Tuesday as an ‘incredible advocate for her patients.’

‘Cassie was an incredible woman, mother, friend, and nurse,’ Loma Linda University Medical Center said according to The Mercury News.

‘She was passionate about nursing and she was an incredible advocate for her patients. She was a single mom who loved her children fiercely and has left a legacy that will always be remembered.’

‘She knew that her people were there, her family was there,’ Moya reiterated. ‘We didn’t give up on her, and then we found her.’

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Bravo’s two children. As of Thursday night just under $56K had been raised.