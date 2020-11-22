Roberto Carlos Silva Jr Bellevue Sonic shooting suspect arrested in possible revenge attack against fast food restaurant. Attack leaves 2 dead and two injured.

A 23-year-old Nebraska man has been arrested on suspicion of opening gunfire at a Bellevue fast food restaurant which led to two people being shot and killed along with two others wounded following a report of a possible bomb inside a moving truck at a parking lot.

Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha, was booked into Sarpy County jail early Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson following Saturday night’s attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in Bellevue, the Omaha World-Herald reports.

Lt. Andy Jashinske of the Bellevue Police Department in a news release said police received a call at 9:23 p.m. Saturday about a possible bomb in a U-Haul truck parked outside of the restaurant in the Omaha suburb. A minute later, the call was updated to a possible shooting, he said.

Responding officers found the moving truck burning along with four people who had been shot. Two were sent to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment and the other two were declared dead at the scene, Jashinske said. The victims’ names were withheld so that their families could be told first.

Video showed crews battling the truck fire late Saturday. The Omaha Police Department’s bomb squad was at the scene early Sunday to check on a ‘device,’ as a precaution to make sure the area was safe, Jashinske said.

Revenge plot?

The attack came days after Silva was arrested outside of the restaurant on suspicion of identity theft after allegedly using someone else’s Sonic app account to buy a total of $57 worth of hamburgers and corn dogs in four separate purchases at that location, the World-Herald reported. Silva was released from jail on Thursday after posting 10% of his $1,500 bail. At the time of that arrest, police seized three firearms from Silva, Jashinske said Sunday.

Sonic Drive-in, which is based in Oklahoma City, issued a statement Sunday saying the company was ‘stunned and saddened by what occurred at the Bellevue, Nebraska, Sonic Saturday night. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the franchise owner and the families and friends impacted by this horrific tragedy.’

Come Sunday, Silva remained held without bond as he awaited making an initial court appearance.

It’s currently unclear if the shooting and arson was part of a revenge plot against the restaurant.