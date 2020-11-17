: About author bio at bottom of article.

Arlene Rodriguez pregnant Wilmington woman & unborn baby shot dead while sitting in car. Los Angeles mom of three who was 7 months pregnant. Suspect sought.

A pregnant California woman and her unborn child were killed in a Los Angeles shooting on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Arlene Leonor Rodriguez, 24, who was seven months pregnant, was struck by a gunman as she sat in a car in a neighborhood of Wilmington, police said.

An unidentified man working on the car’s engine was also shot.

The shooter approached the vehicle, and fired multiple shots, striking Rodriguez and the man, before fleeing.

While Arlene Rodriguez and her unborn baby died, the man was expected to survive, the Los Angeles Times reported.

No known motive

Rodriguez had just celebrated her birthday eight days prior to the incident. She was the mother of three kids, a 3-year-old boy and 2-year-old twin girls, nbclosangeles reports.

It remained unclear what led to the shooting and whether the victims knew the gunman.

Police do not have a description of the suspect.

Rodriguez became the city’s 294th murder victim of the year. Los Angeles has not exceeded 300 homicides in a year since 2009.

A GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of the funerals has since been set up.