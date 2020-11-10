Las Vegas woman drowns two infant daughters cause their organs were worth...

A Las Vegas woman has been accused of drowning her two infant daughters because their organs were ‘worth a lot of money,’ according to prosecutors. Children that the mother denied ever being hers and whom she suddenly came across in her living room.

Amanda Sharp-Jefferson upon her arrest this weekend faced two counts of murder after her 1-year-old daughter, Rose Singleton, and 2-month-old sister, Lily Singleton, were found dead in her apartment at around noon on Friday.

Las Vegas police said they received a 911 call on Friday from the girls’ father, Jaykwon Singleton, KVVU-TV reported.

Singleton told police that he found his daughters’ bodies stacked on top of each other in a bassinet crib.

During the 911 call, the father told police, ‘She drowned them…I feel like their mom drowned them or something.’

A movie where people made money on body parts

Singleton told police that he asked Sharp-Jefferson why the girls’ bodies were stacked on top of each other.

He said she then ‘shushed’ him in response.

When he went to check on the kids, he realized they were not breathing and their bodies were cold.

‘[Sharp-Jefferson] kept shushing him and at one point, made a statement that their organs were worth a lot of money,’ an arrest report stated.

First responders who arrived on the scene pronounced the children dead.

The arrest report quoted Sharp-Jefferson as saying that the children’s organs could be worth money.

When asked about comments about the value of the children’s body parts, Sharp-Jefferson said she ‘saw a movie where people made money on body parts after a person died,’ the arrest affidavit noted.

Parents relationship was normal until a few weeks ago

Police said Sharp-Jefferson denied being under the influence of alcohol or drugs but said there may marijuana present in her apartment fox5vegas reported.

Singleton told police he and Sharp-Jefferson had been together since 2018.

He said their relationship was normal until a few weeks ago, when Sharp-Jefferson ‘started talking about the altar spirit world making allegations that he was cheating with his spirit wife.’

On Thursday, Singleton said he left the apartment to go visit his grandmother. He told police that Sharp-Jefferson seemed ‘fine’ and everything was normal.

After Singleton called 911, Sharp-Jefferson’s family also arrived. They were said to be angry with Sharp-Jefferson.

Police said they took her into custody and drove her to headquarters to question her as well as to maintain her safety.

Instead of calling for help she decided to take a shower because she ‘likes showers.’

In her statement to police, Sharp-Jefferson denied knowing Singleton. She also denied having children.

Sharp-Jefferson told investigators that she lived alone in her apartment and woke up on Friday to find two children in her living room who appeared to be dead.

She told police she believed the children, their toys, and their strollers were planted in the apartment by someone.

According to police, she did not call for help. Instead, she took a shower.

‘Amanda described the children to be of a darker skin and one of the kids to have foam coming out of its mouth,’ according to the police report cited by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

‘Amanda noticed the children and instead of calling for help, she decided to take a shower because she “likes showers”.’

Authorities said they did not rule out Sharp-Jefferson suffering from a mental illness.

Sharp-Jefferson who remains held without bond appeared in court on Tuesday before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Karen Bennett-Haron, who set another hearing for Thursday, when attorneys are expected to argue whether Sharp-Jefferson should continue to be held without bail.