Sabita Dookram Queens mom throws newborn baby out South Ozone Park window – child found with umbilical cord. Child clings to life. No known motive.

A Queens, NYC woman has been arrested after allegedly throwing her newborn baby out of a bathroom window, moments after having giving birth, according to police.

Remarkably the newborn baby boy survived and remained in critical condition, suffering hypothermia. The child’s mother, 23 year old woman, Sabita Dookram has since been taken into custody.

The child remains in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital,

The extent of the newborn’s injuries was not immediately clear as the boy clung to life the nypost reports.

Notice of the abandoned child came when a woman who lives next door stepping outside her house Sunday morning to empty the trash when she heard the baby’s cries.

Charged with assortment of criminal charges

The nydailynews reported the boy being discovered with his umbilical cord still attached outside a home on 126th Street in South Ozone Park around 10:15 a.m. Sunday and taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

Investigators determined that the boy’s mother had just given birth in the bathtub, then tossed the baby out the bathroom window, sources said.

Dookram underwent a psychological evaluation at a hospital, police sources said.

The mother has since being booked with seven criminal charges, including, attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, assault, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, abandonment of a child and acting in a manner to injure a child, police said.

A next-door neighbor said Monday that she knows the baby’s mother but ‘didn’t notice she was pregnant.’

She added that she was unaware of a husband.

Of note, New York state’s so-called safe haven law allows a person to anonymously drop off a newborn at a church or hospital without fear of prosecution. The purpose of the law is to protect unwanted babies from being hurt or killed because they were abandoned.