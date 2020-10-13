Sabita Dookram Ozone Park Queens woman who threw newborn baby out window was troubled claims ex boyfriend.

An Ozone Park, Queens, NYC mother is facing a slew of charges for allegedly throwing her newborn baby out a window after giving birth in a bathtub, Sunday morning. Remarkably the child survived but remains in critical condition.

Sabita Dookram, 23, now faces charges of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, assault, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and abandoning a child as per NBCNY.

The baby was found laying in the alleyway of a house in the South Richmond Hill neighborhood about 10am with its umbilical cord still attached and rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, suffering hypothermia.

The incident has left many wondering how Dookram of Guyanese heritage came to abandon the child and what motivated her leading up to Sunday morning’s events.

Speaking to a former boyfriend, Joherik Urena, 25, of New Jersey revealed a troubling portrayal of a young woman afflicted with what Urena described to scallywagandvagabond as having ‘many mental problems.’

Sabita Dookram, mom accused of throwing newborn out window in Queens, charged with attempted murder – ABC7 New York https://t.co/CHEBnaaKrP — getliquidized (@getliquidized) October 13, 2020

‘her family didn’t care about her.’

The former couple who dated over 2 years ago for less than a year had a tempestuous relationship, with the boyfriend saying Dookram had been purportedly abused by her father as a young child and constantly fabricating incidents, including her own death and an alleged pregnancy to the hapless Urena who struggled to keep up with Dookram.

The former boyfriend told of Dookram’s parents (with whom Dookram lived with) being overtly concerned about what ‘neighbors thought of the family’ and often reprimanding the daughter for shaming them.

Asked whether he believed Dookram had sought to keep her pregnancy a secret, Urena said she had been working at an office until recently stopping -while also saying he was unaware who the father of the child was.

Asked whether the expectant mother had someone to confide to, Urena responded, ‘her family didn’t care about her.’

Asked why she hadn’t sought out the church or a counselor, or a safe haven for the unborn child, Urena responded such a task would have been too much for the 23 year old woman to contemplate and resolve, and that she ‘preferred living in her mind.’

New York state’s safe haven law allows a person to anonymously drop off a newborn at a church or hospital, without fear of prosecution. The baby must be left with an adult or law enforcement official. The purpose of the law is to protect unwanted babies from being hurt or killed because they were abandoned.