Rev. Travis Clark New Orleans priest arrested over Pearl River Church threesome. Fellow dominatrix actresses identified as Melissa Cheng & Mindy Dixon.

For father I have sinned …

A Louisiana Catholic priest is alleged of filming having himself having carnal relations with two dominatrices on the altar of his church, according to a report.

The priest, identified by Nola.com as Rev. Travis Clark, 37, was busted after a passerby saw the lights on later than usual at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Pearl River on Sept. 30 and peeked inside.

The unidentified witness saw the half-naked priest having sex with the two women, who were dressed in corsets and high-heeled boots, according to the report. The altar was also adorned with stage lighting, several sex toys, and a cellphone mounted on a tripod that was recording the act.

The witness took video footage of the unorthodox altar ongoings, then called police to report them.

Roleplay audition for God?

Cops arrested Rev. Clark, along with his two altar servers, 41-year-old Mindy Dixon and 23-year-old Melissa Cheng and booked them on obscenity charges, Nola.com reported.

The women reportedly told police they were at the church to film ‘roleplay’ with the priest. Cops determined everything that went on that night was consensual, but arrested the trio on the obscenity charges because they were in view of the public.

But there’s more.

Nola.com added that Dixon, who is also an adult film actress, had posted on social media a day prior that she was traveling to the New Orleans area to meet up with another dominatrix to ‘defile a house of God.’ Do you suppose?

The archbishop of the New Orleans archdiocese has since visited the church to perform a ritual that would restore the sanctity of the altar.

Rev. Clark, who was ordained in 2013, was suspended from the archdiocese following his arrest.