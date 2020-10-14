Noah Green Las Vegas loner indicted in thrill killing of homeless man, Brent Lloyd & 2nd random man, Wilbur Salibad. Filmed shootings on cellphone.

A Las Vegas man accused of shooting two random men, including the alleged ‘thrill killing’ of a sleeping homeless man – has been indicted on murder and related charges.

Noah Green, 21, was indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 6 on charges of murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon on a victim 60 years or older, battery with a deadly weapon on a victim 60 years or older, destroying evidence and three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Green, who was arrested on July 18, had been previously charged with murder and attempted murder in the unprovoked shootings, before a grand jury added the three new charges last week according to the Review Journal.

The indictments follow the July 13 shooting of Brent Michael Lloyd, a 48-year-old homeless man whose body was found by a jogger on a sidewalk near the Pinar Del Rio apartment complex in central Las Vegas.

The shooting, which was captured by surveillance camera, was described as an unprovoked ‘thrill killing,’ according to Las Vegas police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Loner with mental health issues who filmed macabre shootings on cellphone

But there was more to come.

Two days later, Green shot a second man ‘at very close range’ just 400 feet away from where he allegedly targeted Lloyd, wounding 66-year-old Wilbur Salibad in the chest as he walked his dog, police said.

Salibad, who was in critical condition after the shooting, survived the attack.

Investigators also found videos of the two indiscriminate shootings that were filmed from the shooter’s perspective on Green’s cellphone, including one that depicted Lloyd being shot while he slept, police said.

‘We are confident in saying today that we believe that we have taken a very dangerous person off the streets,’ Spencer told reporters in July. ‘The videos are absolutely disturbing.’

Green, who was arrested after police connected the shootings and learned the suspect lived nearby, had a 9mm handgun wrapped in a paper bag in his pocket when he was caught jaywalking, the Las Vegas Sun previously reported.

Green’s mother, who lived with her son, said she wasn’t home when the shootings occurred, but acknowledged her son owning a gun, while describing him as a ‘loner’.

A court-appointed attorney for Green, meanwhile, expressed ‘concerns’ in July about his mental health, raising concerns about the gunman’s competency and ability to understand the charges he faced at the time.

Green, who remained jailed without bail Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.