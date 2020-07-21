Noah Green Las Vegas deadly thrill seeker shoots sleeping homeless man dead and random stranger jogging for kicks arrested. Recorded shootings on cellphone.

A Las Vegas man who shot two men in random, unprovoked shootings, including the ‘thrill killing’ of a sleeping homeless man has been arrested according to reports.

Noah Green, 21, was on Saturday booked on charges of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon and attempted murder in the July 13 death of a homeless man who was shot in the head and a 66-year-old man who was shot in the chest as he walked his dog two days later, Las Vegas police announced Monday.

Investigators told reporters they found videos of the two indiscriminate shootings on Green’s cellphone depicting the ‘absolutely disturbing’ incidents from the shooter’s perspective, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

‘We are confident in saying today that we believe that we have taken a very dangerous person off the streets,’ Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. ‘I will tell you: I’ve been a police officer for 22 years. I lead the homicide section. The videos are absolutely disturbing.’

Spencer said a jogger found a man — later identified as 48-year-old Brent Michael Lloyd — fatally shot on July 13. The shooting was captured on surveillance footage and investigators soon determined it was an unprovoked ‘thrill killing,’ Spencer said.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the man pictured, Noah Green, was arrested in the unprovoked fatal shooting of a homeless man last week and a subsequent near-fatal shooting. Detectives found first-person videos of the shootings on his phone. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/O6JCAgLhkp — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) July 20, 2020

Suspect recorded thrill seeking shootings

No one witnessed the shooting, police said, prompting detectives to launch an ‘exhaustive investigation’ based on the grainy surveillance video, Spencer said.

Two days later, a man walking his dog just 400 feet from where Lloyd was killed was shot in the chest by a man at ‘very close range,’ police said, adding that the victim remained in critical condition Monday.

Investigators connected the two shootings and learned the suspect lived in a nearby apartment complex, the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Green was taken into custody Saturday as detectives caught him jaywalking, and found a 9mm handgun wrapped in a paper bag in his pocket, Spencer said.

The videos were discovered on Green’s cellphone after detectives got a search warrant, police said.

Green, who remained held without bail Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, online records show.