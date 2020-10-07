Juan Ciprian COVID death: Trump supporter, 81, dies from the coronavirus after refusing to wear mask cause President said virus wasn’t of concern claims family.

The family of an 81-year-old man, who was a supporter of Donald Trump, has claimed the much beloved grandfather contracting the coronavirus and dying last week after refusing to wear a mask as a result of the president downplaying the deadly virus.

Stephanie Landaverde, 24, told the Boston Globe that her grandfather, Juan Ciprian, wasn’t as cautious as he should have been while out and about in Massachusetts.

Landaverde said her grandfather, who died of COVID-19 last week, was a Trump supporter and refused to wear a face mask.

She told the Globe that Ciprian was the only member of her family who didn’t take their concerns seriously.

‘He was the only one that wasn’t complying. He was hearing all these conspiracy theories, and saying Trump said this or that,’ she said. ‘He didn’t believe it was a real thing.’

Started experiencing COVID symptoms

Ciprian, who was described as not having any ailments, started experiencing COVID symptoms on September 20. He was taken to a local hospital three days later.

Ciprian died from COVID-19 on September 29, according to his family.

But there’s more.

The 81-year-old’s wife was also diagnosed with the virus and was also hospitalized before being transferred to a rehabilitation home where she is still receiving treatment.

Domino effect

Landaverde’s parents soon after also caught the virus. Landaverde’s grandparents live with her parents who were also hospitalized due to the virus.

Landaverde shared a message from her mother, Maria, with the Globe that reads: ‘We, all the people who have been affected by COVID-19, lost their jobs, got sick, or even died from it, deserve to be heard. My heart is with President Trump and wish him the best but the country needs him to stop playing politics and remember we are people.’

In total, seven people in Landaverde’s family were diagnosed with the virus, leading them to believe they contracted it from her grandfather.

Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

New Trump controversy

Just a day after the family received Ciprian’s ashes, they learned that Trump also had the virus.

Landaverde said the president’s diagnosis devastated the family and ‘brought some anger into our hearts’.

Trump spent three nights at the Walter Reed medical center in Bethesda, Maryland, before returning to the White House on Monday.

Trump returned to the White House after receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19 where he’d received unprecedented medical care for COVID-19, declaring that despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus.

He immediately ignited a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not fear the virus as he entered the White House without a protective mask.

‘Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it,’ Trump said the dailymail reported.

‘I’m better, and maybe I’m immune – I don’t know,’ he added. ‘Get out there. Be careful.’

Trump is expected to continue his recovery at the White House, where the reach of the outbreak that has infected the highest levels of the US government is still being uncovered. To date no less than 15 core members of his inner circle have contracted the deadly virus.

As of Tuesday the deadly virus had been contracted by 7.7million Americans with over 215,000 deaths.