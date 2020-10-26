Jane Macgregor-White suicide: Surrey UK lawyer who survived breast cancer drowns self after dad dies of coronavirus and following break up of 10 year relationship.

A UK woman who survived breast cancer drowned herself in a river after losing her father to the coronavirus, an inquest heard.

Jane Macgregor-White, a lawyer who was in remission after being diagnosed with cancer in 2107, was also dealing with the dissolution of a 10-year relationship, The Sun reports.

The lawyer’s death in July confounded family and friends with Macgregor-White who appeared to be doing well along with planning a charity hike up Mount Snowdon in her father’s memory.

‘She seemed to be well. She may have been a bit quieter than usual but nothing out of the ordinary,’ her son Philip Bateman said during the inquest. ‘Her death was a complete shock. I think it was the accumulation of effects.’

Bateman said her break-up and her father’s coronavirus death ‘was too much for her.’

He woke up to text messages from his mother’s ex-partner asking if he had seen his emails, the inquest in Woking, Surrey, heard.

Bateman then saw his mother’s suicide note.

She committed suicide by driving into a river in her hometown of Guildford while drunk in July, the inquest stated.

‘We are all gutted she couldn’t come to us,’ her brother Jonathan said after the inquest.

It remained unclear why the grieving woman resisted availing herself of mental health counseling or recourse to family & friends.