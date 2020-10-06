Jacqueline Fischer Maryland school board member resigns after Facebook post wishing Trump die from COVID. Condemned for being immoral & unprofessional.

A Maryland educator has been forced to resign her chair post with the Washington County Board of Education after posting on her personal Facebook page that she wished President Trump to die from coronavirus.

Jacqueline Fischer, who was first elected to the Washington County School Board in 2002, wrote: ‘Since he has tested positive for COVID19, maybe the country will get lucky and he will die. Wouldn’t that be an act of karma!’

Adding: ‘He could care less how many Americans die from this even if he is the one who exposed them. I hope he dies from it. That would solve a lot of America’s problems.’

In a separate post, Fischer wrote: ‘Of course Trump wouldn’t wear a mask and kept posing people. He does not give a fig about anyone but himself.

‘He could care less how many Americans die from this virus even if he is the one who exposed them.’ Adding, ‘I hope he dies from it. That would take care of a lot of America’s problems.’

Views did not reflect opinions of the organization

Fischer served on the board from 2002 to 2006 as well as in 2010, 2014, and 2018.; her current term, which began in 2018, was set to expire in 2022.

After the posts, Fischer told local media she regretted the posts and her comments were not reflective of the Washington County School Board. She had been scheduled to ‘relinquish’ her post on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Washington County School Board released a statement saying her views did not reflect the opinions of the organization.

It said: ‘Washington County Public Schools is aware of the comments posted on social media by a Washington County Board of Education member.

‘These comments are from one individual member of the Board of Education and do not reflect the views, positions, or opinions of WCPS or the WCBOE.’

The post also led to the Washington County Republican Central Committee demanding Fischer’s immediate suspension.

Wrote the Committee: ‘Ms. Fisher stated that President Trump deserved to be infected, and that the country would be lucky if he dies.

Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Inexcusable & offensive

‘Such conduct from a Washington County public official is inexcusable and offends the shared values of our community.

‘The Central Committee supports and hereby calls for the immediate suspension and removal of Ms Fischer from the Board of Education.

‘Her immoral and completely unprofessional conduct demonstrates a complete lack of personal integrity and she has no business influencing the education of our county’s youth.’

Come Monday, Trump announced that he was leaving the Walter Reed military hospital where he’d received unprecedented medical care for COVID-19, declaring that despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus.