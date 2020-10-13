Holly Suzanne Courtier Woodland Hills California mother remains missing 6 days after going hiking at Utah’s Zion National Park hike.

A California woman has reported to have gone missing since last week after setting out on her own to go hiking at Utah’s Zion National Park.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was last at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6 after getting off a private shuttle bus at the Grotto parking area according to the National Park Service and local reports.

Courtier had scheduled to be picked up at 4:40 p.m. that same day. The solo hiker never returned for her scheduled pickup and hasn’t been heard from since then.

Her daughter, Kailey Chambers, told CBS that she’d been traveling the country and visiting national parks since losing her job as a nanny because of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘She was on a shuttle into the park around 1 p.m. and she never got back on her shuttle to come out of the park back into town,’ Chambers said, adding that her mother is an experienced hiker who has visited the park several times.

‘…she would never give up on finding me’

Chambers said she spoke to her mom the Friday before her trip, but has not heard from her since.

‘I know she would never give up on finding me, and I’m not going to give up on finding her,’ Chambers said.

The National Park Service released details about what Courtier may have with her or may be wearing.

She is possibly wearing a Patagonia Black Nano Puff Jacket, a Dark Tank Top and a Danner Trail Gray Hiking Boots, according to the agency.

Courtier is 5’3″ tall weighing roughly 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

An active search is underway by park rangers and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.