Holly Suzanne Courtier found alive: How did hiking California mom survive? Woman missing in Utah’s Zion National Park survives ordeal.

A California mother missing for nearly two weeks in Utah‘s Zion National Park was found alive on Sunday, authorities said.

The National Parks Service said 38-year-old Holly Suzanne Courtier of Woodland Hills, Ca. was reunited with her family on Sunday after rangers got a tip from a credible visitor saying they had spotted her.

Courtier had last been seen 12 days earlier on Oct. 6, getting off a private shuttle van at an area leading to several Zion hiking trails. Authorities began searching for her after she she didn’t show up for her scheduled pickup later that afternoon.

In a released statement NPS relayed that the family is ‘overjoyed’ that Courtier had been found safe.

‘We would like to thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope,’ the family said in a statement.

JUST IN: Crews Sunday located Holly Suzanne Courtier, a Woodland Hills woman, who was last seen at Zion National Park in Utah on Oct. 6. https://t.co/LI4NHkfRkT — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) October 18, 2020

How did she survive?

‘We are also so grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without the network of people who came together.’

Her daughter, Kailey Chambers, previously said Courtier, an experienced hiker, had been traveling the country and visiting national parks since losing her job as a nanny because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Told the daughter previously, ‘I know she would never give up on finding me, and I’m not going to give up on finding her.’

It remained unclear why the mother had failed to return for her initial scheduled pick up and how she survived during the time she was missing.