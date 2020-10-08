Costas John Sivyllis and Lindsey Vogelaar, newly wed couple die in plane crash 4 days after marrying while honeymooning in Colorado.

Define tragedy? A newly wed couple honeymooning in Colorado died in a plane crash on Monday, authorities said.

Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and his 33-year-old wife, Lindsey Vogelaar, both of Port Orange, Florida, had been married for four days when their private plane crashed 15 minutes after taking off from the town of Telluride. At the time of the tragedy, the couple were traveling back home according to the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office.

The two had flown out to Colorado in their Beechcraft Bonanza for a small wedding and honeymoon, the sheriff’s office said.

San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office learned of the crash after the plane departed from Telleride Airport at around 12.45pm. The couple’s bodies were recovered at around 6.25pm Monday, according to KIRO7.

Sivyllis and Vogelaar both worked for United Airlines, he as a pilot and she as a flight attendant, the bride’s family told Wood-TV.

Being a pilot had been his lifelong dream

‘Lindsey was the most fun, energetic person ever with an infectious laugh and smile,’ Vogelaar’s family said in a released statement.

‘Costas was genuine and made people feel like they mattered. He was calculated and Lindsey was the wings he needed to seek adventure.’

Sivyllis had written about his work as a mainline pilot in a blog post for the Air Line Pilots Association.

He said that being a pilot had been his lifelong dream and that flying over the Atlantic Ocean at night always reminded him of that.

‘It’s a peaceful calm — a sight I relished traveling as a kid overseas to see family, an annual journey that made me fall in love with flying,’ he wrote, according to People.

‘I take a moment to think about how I dreamt of this for years. Yet now, it’s a reality as I sit back and monitor the flight instruments and chat casually with the other pilot about our schedule for next month.’

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. It remained unclear if human error or mechanical failure led to the plane’s demise.