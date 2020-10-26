Clarence Martin Jr. Las Vegas father kills baby daughter throwing her from 2nd story apartment balcony following domestic dispute with child’s mother.

A Las Vegas father has been arrested for allegedly throwing his 2-month-old baby daughter from a second-floor apartment balcony during a domestic dispute, Saturday morning, resulting in the toddler’s death, police said.

Clarence Martin Jr., 32, is also accused of setting the apartment on fire after getting into a feud with his girlfriend — the infant’s mother — and killing the family dog the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, citing police.

Martin Jr.’s girlfriend was holding the child in the parking lot when police arrived shortly before 4 a.m., authorities said.

The infant girl was taken to St. Rose Hospital and Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The nature of the couple’s dispute is unclear. Martin Jr. fled the scene in his car, crashing twice.

He was first involved in a hit-and-run outside of the apartment and later crashed near on the 215 Beltway near McCarran International Airport, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Martin Jr. fled from his car and was later arrested inside the airport. Martin was hospitalized and booked in absentia for open murder, animal cruelty and arson.