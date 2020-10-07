Natalie Jones body found. Missing Grantville, Georgia woman found inside car she was driving when she disappeared over 4th of July weekend. Last text sent read, ‘I made it.’

Georgia authorities announced finding the body of missing mom, Natalie Pearl Jones, who vanished over the 4th of July weekend. The woman’s body was found inside the hot pink Chevrolet she was last seen in prior to being reported missing.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Tuesday that the car belonging to Natalie Jones, 28, of Grantville, was found in Franklin, Heard County.

Authorities stressed an autopsy was still needed to confirm the presumed identity of the individual found in the Chevrolet on Tuesday 11alive reported.

‘It’s been excruciating,’ Jones’ sister Jessica Bishop told 11Alive back in July, adding that it wasn’t like Jones to go silent.

‘She’s always on social media posting pictures. She always, will either take her children or will tell her children where she’s going. She’ll let one of us know where she’s going,’ Bishop said.

‘I made it’

Shortly after the mother of two young boys’ disappearance, investigators did aerial and ground searches, but found nothing.

Bishop told investigators said Jones’ cell phone pinged off a tower in Franklin, Georgia shortly after she went missing. It was near that town where Jones’ car was discovered nearly three months later, almost to the date.

According to Bishop, someone sent a text from Natalie’s phone around at around 12:52 a.m. on July 5. It’s the last known message from her Jones’ phone.

‘I made it,’ the text read.

Bishop said her sister was at a Fourth of July party with several friends at a home in Opelika, Alabama, but none of the friends knew where Jones planned to drive to after she left.

The GBI said it will continue to work with the Heard County Sheriff’s Office on the case. No other details were available at this time.