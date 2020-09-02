Blue Lives Matter Starbucks drink with bleach leads to Indianapolis worker fired after posting concoction on TikTok. Target condemns posting at one of its locations.

An employee of a Starbucks inside a Target store in Indianapolis has been fired for posting a video online about how to make a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ drink with bleach and ‘a little blood of innocent Black men.’

The since-deleted TikTok video showed the employee, outed as Van Greyson Heart holding a Starbucks cup that has ‘Blue Lives Matter’ written on the side, at the coffee chain inside the retailer in Nora, Indiana, WISH reports.

In the clip, which was shared on Twitter, (see below) the worker explained how to make the drink saying, ‘First, we’re going to start with bleach.’

‘Going to add ice because, you know, cops love ice,’ she said, appearing to reference to the acronym for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

‘In a cold foam pitcher, we’re going to add more bleach, a little blood of innocent black men,’ she continued, as a song titled ‘All I Want for Christmas is a Few Dead Cops’ played in the background.

@Starbucks Is this acceptable to be poisoning people or even joking about poisoning people? Please take appropriate action and fire this gentleman! pic.twitter.com/spyzKVfsYW — Stacy Kitts (@Skitts01) August 31, 2020

‘appalling and unacceptable.’

Starbucks declined to comment, noting that Target employs the staffers who work in the location, WTHR reported.

Target said the employee has been fired, condemning the video as ‘appalling and unacceptable.’

‘We don’t tolerate this behavior at Target, we want all guests to be treated with respect and have terminated the team member who was responsible,’ the company said in a released statement on Twitter.

The company added that they don’t believe that the concoction was served to a guest — nor was actual bleach used, only milk and water.

Sick of employees trying this stunt….

‘We’re deeply sorry for this disturbing video, which TikTok has removed based on the platform’s guidelines,’ the company reiterated.

