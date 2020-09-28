Sodsai Dalzell Los Angeles based Thai woman accused of kidnapping Joe Montana grandchild at Malibu residence. No known motive.

NFL quarterback legend Joe Montana, 64, and his wife have been lauded after intervening during an alleged attempted kidnapping of their 9-month-old grandchild at their home in Malibu, California, Saturday night according to reports.

Known for winning four Super Bowl titles and two MVP awards with the San Francisco 49ers, ‘Joe Cool’, found himself confronting the alleged kidnapper, since identified as 39 year old woman, Sodsai P. Dalzell.

Montana and his wife, Jennifer, were in their Malibu home when Dalzell entered the home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department says deputies were flagged down by Montana around 5 p.m. Saturday after he said a woman entered his home and removed the sleeping child from the playpen and held it in her arms.

‘Montana and his wife confronted the suspect and attempted to de-escalate the situation, and asked for the suspect to give back their grandchild,’ said the LASD.

Suspect fled only to soon be tracked down

After a ‘tussle,’ Montana was able to take the child from the suspect’s arms, according to the sheriff’s department.

The suspect left the scene, but deputies later tracked Dalzell down and she was arrested on kidnapping and burglary charges. No one, including the baby, was injured during the incident.

‘The suspect fled to a nearby house, where she was located and arrested by Malibu/Lost Hills Deputies,’ the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Bail had been set at $150,000. It appeared the woman had posted.

Mystery motive

A regard of the Sodsai Dalzell’s Facebook profile revealed the Los Angeles based woman posting hailing from Thailand and having lived in the United States for 3 years. Images on her timeline from January, 2019, appeared to show her having been newly married.

By late Sunday the woman’s timeline saw her being condemned by social media commentators, who demanded to know why she had sought to abduct the child, with some wondering human trafficking was a motive.

Posted one commentator, ‘Looks like you have $$$. You could have adopted a kid lady!’

In a tweet Sunday, the Hall of Fame quarterback said it was a scary situation.

‘Thank you to everyone who has reached out,’ Montana said. ‘Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.’

It remained unclear how Dalzell managed to make her way inside the home and why she had sought to remove the child from the premises and how she came to target the football great’s grandchild?