Sodsai Predpring Dalzell charged with felony attempted kidnapping & burglary. Joe Montana grandchild kidnapping suspect denies abduction attempt.

The woman accused of trying to snatch NFL legend Joe Montana’s granddaughter from his Malibu, California home was booked with felony attempted kidnapping and burglary charges Tuesday.

Sodsai Predpring Dalzell, 39, a recent Thai emigre was arraigned in a Van Nuys courtroom and ordered held on $200,000 bail, CBS-TV in Los Angeles reports. Dalzell has since entered a not guilty plea.

Montana, 64, helped foil the kidnap attempt on Saturday when Dalzell allegedly walked into his Malibu home and grabbed his sleeping 9-month-old granddaughter from her playpen shortly before 5 p.m.

The retired San Francisco 49ers star and his wife, Jennifer, confronted the kidnapper, and Montana was able to pry the baby away after a tussle.

Montana ran outside and flagged down an LA County sheriff’s deputy, who found Dalzell nearby and arrested her.

Mystery motive

‘Thank you to everyone who has reached out,’ the NFL Hall of Famer posted on Twitter Sunday. ‘Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.’

Dalzell faces up to six years in prison if convicted of the burglary charge, and 11 years on the attempted kidnapping charge, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Of intrigue, the accused woman’s Facebook profile shows her responding to a series of claims she had set out to kidnap the child, while photos of her timeline showed Sodsai Dalzell who emigrated in 2017 newly married in January, 2019. It is not though the woman and her new husband have children of their own.

To date the motive surrounding the purported abduction of Montana’s grandchild remains a mystery.