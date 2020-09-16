Renard Carter Rochester, Minnesota man shoots Keona Foote, pregnant girlfriend, 2 year old girl dead before heading south intending to kill former girlfriend.

Police in South Carolina have arrested a Rochester man alleged to have shot & killed his pregnant girlfriend, her unborn child and her 2-year-old daughter in Minnesota, authorities said Monday.

Renard Carter, 29, is accused of murdering the victims in Rochester, Mn. early Sunday and heading to South Carolina to kill another woman, an ex-girlfriend who was located and brought to a safe place before he got there, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.

Officers eventually found the man in a Columbia hotel, circa 10.30pm, where he confronted them while live-streaming the interaction on Facebook, officials said. He then threatened to shoot the 15 officers outside the hotel and came out with a BB gun that looked like a real rifle, prompting three cops to shoot, leading to the man being injured.

Carter was shot multiple times but was expected to survive said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott during a press conference.

Carter was scheduled to be charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder of an unborn child upon leaving hospital and sent back to Minnesota.

Boyfriend posted videos on social media of shooting pregnant girlfriend & child

‘This is a very active investigation, but we just want to let the community know that someone very dangerous was apprehended,’ Leon told reporters at a news conference, adding that none of the officers was injured.

The investigation began early Sunday afternoon when family members of Carter’s girlfriend, Keona Foote, 23, went to her Olympic Village apartment after she failed to respond to their phone calls, Rochester police said in a statement. When family members arrived, they found a dead child, who was confirmed to be the woman’s young daughter, Miyona Miller, according to the statement.

Officers learned that Carter appeared to post videos on social media that depicted the killing of Foote. Rochester Police officers were later provided with numerous social media videos from concerned citizens.

A criminal complaint, provided by KAAL, stated Foote, had been in a six-month relationship with Carter and that they had been living together for about a month, along with 2-year-old Miyona.

Suspect previously warned victim intent to kill her

Investigators obtained information from a witness that Carter sent a message two days prior to Sunday saying that he was going to kill the mothers of each of his children.

Officers spoke with another witness, who told of three individuals hearing Carter speaking to the victim in August 2020, and threatening to kill her, her 2 yr-old and the unborn baby.

Carter also threatened to kill a previous partner who resided in South Carolina if that previous partner did not allow Carter to see his children. At the time of his arrest, the man was en route to his former partner’s residence.

Of note, KIMT reported Carter being released by the Minnesota Department of Corrections on April 22 following a prison sentence for felony domestic assault.

In 2018, Carter pled guilty to stalking with intent to injury and damage to property. In that case, he was accused of tormenting a woman for several days, including destroying a television and splashing a bottle of bleach around her apartment.

It remained unclear what prompted Sunday’s shootings.