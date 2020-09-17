Paul Van Noy Idaho anti mask pastor at Candlelight Christian Fellowship in Coeur d’Alene contracts coronavirus. Faith vs reason & science.

It was inevitable wasn’t it? An Idaho pastor who flouted local face mask orders and encouraged congregants to go maskless after reopening for services in May is in the intensive care unit at a hospital after contracting coronavirus.

Paul Van Noy, the pastor at Candlelight Christian Fellowship in Coeur d’Alene, has been hospitalized for two weeks while his wife and five other church staffers recover from their own coronavirus infections the Idaho Statesman reports.

The church was closed for two weeks and underwent a ‘deep cleaning’ before reopening last Sunday, Eric Reade, body ministry coordinator at the church, told the Statesman.

Van Noy, who is known to bring his conservative brand of politics into his sermons, has repeatedly questioned the effectiveness of masks in limiting the spread of coronavirus and disregarded the local mask mandate in Kootenai County.

In multiple Facebook posts, he said masks were not required and the church, which has about 1,200 members, was not subject to the local mandate because it is not a public space.

An Idaho pastor—who told his congregation they didn’t have to wear masks, despite the pandemic—is now battling for his life in an ICU with COVID19

Paul Van Noy said “virus is no worse than the flu.” His wife, 6 church staff tested positive. Church members are urged to get tested. pic.twitter.com/8q6UFIpFNz — Arctic Friend (@FriendEden100) September 17, 2020

Faith vs reason & science

‘The position is, if you feel comfortable wearing a mask, you can. If you’re not comfortable wearing a mask, you don’t have to,’ Reade told the Statesmen when asked if the church’s policies may have changed in light of several members contracting coronavirus.

Adding, ‘Nobody is going to be criticized for whatever decision they make.’

Or are they?

Last week, maskless church members were photographed holding a vigil outside Van Noy’s hospital.

Live & let learn?

An update posted to the church’s website Monday said Van Noy had ‘shown improvement,’ while his wife was ‘well on her way’ to fully coming to their senses recovering.

And then there were these responses on social media which piqued this author’s attention, see what you think?

‘Oh look, Paul Van Noy‘s church, Candlelight Christian Fellowship hosted an Abolish Abortion event at their church last year.’

‘PaulVanNoy let’s hope your immune system and body is stronger than your faith.’

‘This is what happens when ppl follow an evil man like Trump & don’t follow or believe in science.’