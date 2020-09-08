Luis Martin Pages North Miami Beach man fatally shoots his mother, Miriam Gonzalez dead at a Florida residence after losing it when the woman refused to let her son borrow the car to search for a job.

A North Miami Beach man killed his own mother over the weekend, after ‘losing it,’ according to reports.

Notice of the fatality came after Luis Martin Pages, 29, ‘hysterically’ called police to say he had shot his mother because he ‘lost it,’ according to an arrest report.

Detectives said when they arrived at the scene, they found Pages, who told them ‘I killed her’ and ‘take me to jail.’

Police found Pages’ mother, Miriam Gonzalez, 59, inside the family home located along NE 135th Avenue and 20th Court with multiple gun shot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene WSVN reports. The son had only been living at the residence for a month when he ‘snapped.’

Detectives said during an interview, Pages told police he killed his mother after they got into an argument when she refused to let the unemployed man use her car to go job searching on Labor Day. The mother declined her son’s demands for the car keys after saying everything would be closed over the long holiday weekend.

Argument escalated

According to the arrest report, the argument continued to escalate when the son asked his mother for the air conditioner remote control, only for the son to shoot his mother dead when she refused. The arrest report also stated that the fight also included an argument over an orange juice jar which was kept in the fridge NBC 6 reports.

At one point the son claimed his mother threatening him with a knife. The son also claimed after shooting his mother dead he sought to take his own life only for there to be no bullets left after emptying all six bullets against his mother.

Pages has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond at at the Miami-Dade Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre.