Luis Luna Houston man charged w/ capital murder for sexually assaulting 9 month old baby daughter, Savayah Mason and strangling her to death.

A Houston, Texas man has been accused of molesting his 9 month old daughter, along with strangling her to death during a sexual assault.

Luis Luna, 23, was arrested after the Harris County Sheriff’s Office received an alert of an unresponsive infant on August 24, last week at a West Harris County address.

Officers went to an apartment in Houston and found Savayah Mason who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

An autopsy determined the infant was sexually assaulted and died ‘due to asphyxiation during the assault.’ Charging documents accuse the father of blocking the child’s nose and mouth with an un-known object.

After interrogating Luna, police determined he was the reason for the child’s death.

Luna has been charged with capital murder and appeared in court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing click2houston reports.

The court heard how during an August 25 search of the home Luna shares with his brothers, investigators coming across bloody baby wipes and a garbage bag.

Investigators interviewed the baby’s mother, Ya’Niece Mason, who said she dropped off Savayah three days prior to the alleged assault with the child’s father.

On Monday, the Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called the incident ‘heartbreaking’ in a tweet.

‘Heartbreaking,’ he wrote. ‘Worst type of cases. May this little angel Rest In Peace. Good job by our investigators and all involved.’

It remained unclear what motivated the father sexually preying on the infant girl.

A fundraiser for funeral costs as of Tuesday night had raised $8,360 of an $8,000 goal.