Bodies of Ian Hirschsohn and Kathy Harvey missing San Diego couple found in bottom of Mexico well. Foul play suspected as 3rd tourist found dead.

The perils of travel to Mexico? The bodies of a retired California tourist couple who vanished in northern Mexico last month have been found at the bottom of a well there according to reports.

Ian Hirschsohn, 78, and Kathy Harvey, 73, both of San Diego, had been staying at his second home near El Socorrito in the western Mexican state of Baja California when they were last heard from Aug. 28, reports KFMB.

Harvey’s son, Robert Harvey, said that day, his mom texted him to say the pair had been planning to visit a gold mine or the beach.

Hirschsohn, a former aerospace engineer and Princeton University grad, and Harvey, who had worked as a physical therapist, were supposed to return to California three days later. Come September 2nd, the family reported Hirschsohn & Harvey missing.

They never made it home. The retired couple’s dark blue Toyota Land Cruiser was found abandoned in a remote area of Ensenada, about 3 hours north of El Socorrito, earlier this week, the son said.

HELP – my father in law Ian Hirschshon is missing in Baja, Mexico. Last seen Saturday in San Quintín with his lady friend Kathy Harvey driving his Toyota both live in San Diego but yet to return anyone on this site south of Ensenada that can help or may have seen them DM’s open pic.twitter.com/QXIONM0x35 — Chip Setzer (@chip_setzer) September 2, 2020

Foul play cited

Human remains were soon discovered in a nearby well Thursday — and authorities have now positively confirmed that they are the couple’s.

The pair’s deaths are now considered foul play.

No information regarding the cause of death or motive to date has been provided. It remained unclear how the couple came to be targeted.

Robert Harvey said his mom and Hirschsohn loved Mexico and were part of a vibrant ex-pat community there.

‘She was really enjoying retirement,’ the son told media. ‘She loved walking and traveling. She had a huge bucket list of where she wanted to go.’

Mexican authorities confirmed the identities of the dead couple Monday — two days after Craig Harris, 65, a dual South African and Canadian citizen living in Mexico, was found dead on the Baja Peninsula.

The body of Harris was found on the beach in Cabo Pulmo, authorities said. He had been stabbed in the chest and had on a backpack filled with rocks before being tossed in the ocean and then washing ashore, they said.

Harris, who was last seen Aug. 29, ran a vacation rental business in Cabo, reports said.