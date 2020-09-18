Berkely Boba Tea Shop attack: Brandon Glone Berkeley, California man lights customers’ hair on fire with blowtorch along with using hatchet. No known motive.

So much for bubble tea! A ‘mentally unhinged’ man is accused of attacking people with a knife, hatchet and blowtorch at a Berkeley, California boba tea shop — igniting two customers’ hair before being subdued.

Brandon Glone, 46, of Berkeley, allegedly began Monday night’s rampage outside a pizzeria, knocking the food off the table of two male diners and announcing he was going to light them on fire, police said in a statement.

He allegedly sprayed them with flammable WD-40 before they ran from him, the statement said.

Glone then sprayed a group of people outside a nearby boba tea shop, using a small torch to ignite the hair of two of them.

‘He said something right before he sprayed, and it was kind of like an evil chuckle,’ a witness told via San Francisco CBS News.

No known motive

‘He was holding the axe and he was like staggering around, and he was getting closer and closer and it was really scary,’ the witness said.

As bystanders helped put out the two men’s hair, others surrounded Glone, despite the crazed man by then having pulled out a hatchet.

‘I pulled him down,’ said witness, Noel Nubla, of Berkeley, who also told of being sprayed with WD-40.

‘I stepped on his wrist pulled him up disarmed him [of] the knife.’

Witnesses said the unhinged man had mentioned something about his daughter whilst being subdued.

Cops arrived soon after, and arrested Glone. Police said his knapsack contained a machete, matches, lighters and several Molotov cocktails. Trick a treat!

Glone has been charged with criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, and other charges.