Oscar Cuevas-Landa admits to stabbing female Utah driver, throwing her from moving car on Interstate 15 freeway along Farmington. Passenger had taken LSD.

Stabbed for giving a funny look. A Utah woman was stabbed to death and thrown from her car on Interstate 15 after reportedly giving a ride to an 18-year-old who had taken LSD beforehand.

The Utah Highway Patrol on Monday charged Oscar Cuevas-Landa, 18, of West Valley City, on first-degree felony murder and second-degree aggravated assault charges resulting in serious injury. He was booked into to Davis County jail without bail.

The female victim, who was in her 20s, has not been publicly identified pending the notification of her family, authorities said.

The woman’s body was discovered just before 10pm on the inside lane of I-15 in Farmington on Sunday night, The Standard Examiner reports.

Authorities alleged that the victim had agreed to give Cuevas-Landa a ride to a place 30 minutes away in West Valley City. Of note, the two were reportedly strangers.

Got a ride with a person (he) did not know

But during the trip, Cueves reportedly became upset when he thought the victim gave him an unnecessary look.

‘Based on the current evidence, [Cuevas-Land] got a ride with a person (he) did not know,’ according to the police affidavit, Deseret News reports.

‘During that journey [he] stated that the victim looked at him funny, so he stabbed the victim several times and then pushed the driver from a vehicle moving at freeway speeds.’

Witnesses said they saw the moving ‘erratically in traffic and almost impacting the median. A short time later witnesses stated a person or what appeared to be a body came out of the vehicle on the driver side.’

Authorities said Cuevas-Landa then steered the vehicle from the passenger seat as it continued for another 300 yards before coming to a stop.

Witnesses told troopers they saw the northbound vehicle moving erratically at about 9:50 p.m., at one point almost hitting the median barrier. They said they saw what appeared to be a body fall out on the driver’s side.

Cueves reportedly exited the vehicle and attempted to walk away. Officers located Cuevas-Landa at the intersection of State and Main in Farmington.

‘The deputy observed the individual had blood on his hand, forearm and pants,’ Deseret News reports.

Authorities said they found Cuevas-Landa without a shirt and only one shoe.

He initially told authorities that he had been robbed, but reportedly confessed after waiving his Miranda rights.

Cuevas-Landa told troopers he stabbed the victim several times, unbuckled her seat belt and pushed her out of the moving vehicle.

‘We believe the male began stabbing the female and she was either trying to escape and jumped out at freeway speed or the suspect was able to kick her out,’ UHP LT. Nick Street told Standard-Examiner.

‘We are not sure if it was the stabbing or the fall or a combination of both that was the cause of death.’

Cuevas also allegedly admitted to taking LSD and smoking marijuana around that time.

How the Cuevas and his victim met was still being investigated Monday.