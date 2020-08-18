Texas mom found dead, tortured, with all her teeth missing in Mexico

A Texas mother-of-two has been found dead in Mexico, tortured and with all of her teeth removed — a day after she was reported missing, police and local reports said.

Lizbeth Flores, 23, traveled from Brownsville to the Mexican border city of Matamoro on Aug. 9, presumably to meet her boyfriend, her mother, María Rubio, told Telemundo.

Flores told her mom that she would return that night. But, when she was nowhere to be found the next day, Rubio reported her missing to the Brownsville Police Department on August 10.

Authorities in Matamoros found Flores’ bruised body, the next day on Aug. 11 and said it looked like she had been tortured, KRGV-TV reported.

Police believe Flores died after being hit in the head with a large rock that was found at the scene.

Her body is with the forensic examiner in Matamoros as the investigation continues. The FBI is also involved in the investigation.

‘Losing a child is like having your heart ripped out,’ said Flores’ mother.

The grieving woman said she wants her daughter’s body brought back to the US so she can personally identify her.

‘I feel such sadness because of what they did to my daughter,’ Rubio told Telemundo in Spanish. ‘The way they left her… The pain that my daughter went through there, in that moment. That’s what hurts.’

She called for anyone involved in her daughter’s death to be brought to justice.

‘She was young. She had many things in front of her, and more because she had two children,’ Rubio said. ‘I want that, what they did to my daughter, everyone that took part in her death, I want them to pay.’

Mexico authorities have not disclosed what may have led to the woman’s murder. It remained unclear if there were any suspects. To date no arrests had been made.

Flores was a graduate of Los Fresnos High School and leaves behind two children.