Larry and Vicki Freda Newark, NJ married couple married 62 years die of coronavirus same day, 48 hours after son John dies of COVID-19.

A N.J couple who were married for 62 years died from complications related to COVID-19 on the same day – just two days after losing their son to the virus.

Larry and Vicki Freda, aged 85 and 83, died on April 24 within hours of each other after contracting the coronavirus earlier this year. Lawrence ‘Larry’ Freda and Victoria ‘Vicki’ Freda were described as an ‘inseparable’ pair in an online obituary.

Their son John Freda, 52, died from the virus just 48 hours before them.

Gov. Phil Murphy honored the family on Wednesday at an afternoon press conference.

‘We remember Larry and Vicki Freda, and their son, John. One family,’ Murphy posted on social media.

We remember Larry and Vicki Freda, and their son, John. One family. John was a proud Jersey product all the way. He had a creative soul, loving to write, draw, and work on art projects. He was an avid reader & movie buff. John was funny, thoughtful, intelligent, & introspective. pic.twitter.com/OsWUv7Cjsb — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 12, 2020

He recognized their contributions to the New Jersey community as the state continues to battle the ongoing pandemic, which has claimed just on 16K deaths and infected 192K in the state.

Larry and Vicki, both Newark natives, raised three children in Fairfield and were beloved by the community.

‘In death, as in life, they were inseparable,’ an obituary for Vicki read.

Vicki worked in several roles at the Township of Fairfield Municipal Building throughout the years before retiring in 2007 as Executive Secretary to the Mayor.

The matriarch’s varying interests included crafting, poetry and spending time as a den mother in the Cub Scouts for her three sons.

Posted Murphy on Twitter: ‘She was incredibly creative, and a den mother in the Cub Scouts for each of her three sons. Larry and Vicki loved being grandparents, and always had fun.’

Vicki loved her family and took pride in keeping everyone close.

Matriarch much adored

‘She loved and valued her large Italian family above all else. Taking great pride in the closeness she kept with her large, extended family,’ her obituary read.

‘She attended her grandchildren’s every sporting event, no matter what the weather. She was more than a familiar face in the crowd, and the grandmother everyone wanted to call their own.’

Larry was an Army veteran stationed in Europe before having a 24-year career at the former Pabst Ribbon Brewery in Newark. He later became a custodian at West Essex Regional High School.

‘Everyone knew him for his humor and smile,’ wrote Murphy.

The couple enjoyed spending time together by taking trips to the casino ‘and they always had fun whether they won or lost.’

Their son John was a licensed optician and last worked for Walmart Optical in Riverdale, according to his obituary. He has three sons.

‘He had a real talent for writing and drawing, enjoyed creating funny social media memes and loved working on art projects using figurines,’ his obituary read.

His family will remember John for being thoughtful, intelligent and having a knack for making people feel special.

Larry and Vicki are survived by two sons, a number of siblings, six grandchildren and several other family members. John is survived by his two sons, brothers and many beloved relatives.