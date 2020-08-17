Joseph Kitchen found dead: Young Democrats of Maryland President passes away at his Washington D.C home. No foul play suspected after being reported missing.

The president of the Young Democrats of Maryland was found dead in Washington D.C., more than a week after he went missing.

Prince George’s County police announced the death of Joseph Kitchen, 34, on Sunday night, a day after the department asked for the public’s help in locating him. Kitchen had been missing since Aug. 8, when he was last seen at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland, about 37 miles (60 kilometers) east of Washington.

Kitchen, 34, was found dead by police in his apartment on Sunday, said his brother, Lawrence Ramirez. Prince George’s police confirmed the death reported the Washington Post. Ramirez said no foul play is suspected.

Kitchen, who worked as the director of outreach and volunteerism at the Washington School for Girls in Southeast Washington, told the school on Tuesday that he was feeling sick. ‘What we want folks to remember is that Joseph was a big advocate for youth of color and that were in environments they could not control,’ Ramirez said. ‘He worked his life fighting for a change when it came to youth in underserved areas. We want people to remember him for that.’ With a heavy heart, we are sad to say that Joseph Kitchen has passed. Joseph Kitchen was the President of the Young Democrats of Maryland. A kind heart that has impacted so many. Rest in peace, Joseph Kitchen. pic.twitter.com/VapF0cH4SJ — Maryland Democratic Party (@mddems) August 16, 2020

‘Kind heart that impacted many.’

‘We are saddened to learn of the tragic and untimely passing of Joseph Kitchen,’ the Young Democrats of America said in a Twitter post Sunday night. ‘Joseph always pushed YDA to live up to its values and was someone who was not satisfied with accepting the status quo. His passion will be deeply missed.’

The Young Democrats’ group, which is open to registered Democrats who are less than 36 years old, had posted a missing person flyer that seeks information about Kitchen for his parents and brother.

The Maryland Democratic Party also expressed condolences on Twitter, saying Kitchens was ‘a kind heart that has impacted so many.’

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington is leading the investigation into his death.