$2500: Kentucky man high on meth tries to sell girlfriend’s 4 year...

Harry Day Corbin, Kentucky man arrested trying to sell girlfriend Gertrude Henson’s 4 year old daughter on human trafficking charges. Had been smoking meth all day long.

How much is your next high worth? A Kentucky man has been sentenced to one year jail after pleading guilty to trying to sell his girlfriend’s four-year-old daughter at a gas station after having smoked methamphetamine during the course of the day.

Harry Day, 29, of Corbin was arrested on Sunday after Kentucky State Police received a call saying an ‘agitated’ man was observed offering a child for sale at the Speedy Mart in exchange for $2,500.

The person who reported the incident gave a description and license plate number of the suspect’s car. Troopers were able to track down the white Nissan to an address on Spider Creed Road.

Officers responded to the scene and found the toddler at home with her mother, 26-year-old Gertrude Henson.

Based on information on her Facebook page, the girl is Henson’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Couple admit being fxxked out of their brains

While at the residence troopers found Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia,’ according a press release from the State Police.

Both Henson and her boyfriend, Day, admitted to using methamphetamine earlier that day.

Day was booked into the Knox County Detention Center on charges of promoting human trafficking of a child under the age of 18 and DUI.

Henson, who is a mother-of-two, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Her bond was set at $5,000.

On Monday, Day appeared in court for his arraignment and pleaded guilty to the promoting human trafficking charge, reported Times-Tribune of Corbin. A judge sentenced him to 360 days in jail.

As part of the plea agreement, the DUI charges against Day was dropped.

Online arrest records indicate Day has been in trouble with the law before for methamphetamine possession.

Both Day and Henson are being held at the Knox County Detention Center.