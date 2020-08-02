Gregory Goodenough & Kyle Scott Faulkison identified as passenger & driver involved in Aurora BLM incident involving Jeep Wrangle driving into crowd.

The driver and passenger of a ‘speeding’ Jeep Wrangler that drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protest in Colorado last week, only to be shot at, claim they were just lost and trying to get to a local airport before they got accidentally caught in the melee.

The incident initially led to one woman falling off the road and others to jump out of the way on a stretch of highway in Aurora, Colorado on July 25, reports KDVR.

Crowds then began throwing rocks and projectiles at the Jeep, which crashed into another vehicle. One man then opened fire, authorities said.

According to passenger, Gregory Goodenough, the driver, identified as Kyle Scott Faulkison, wasn’t targeting Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

Goodenough was on his way to the airport to catch a flight to San Jose, California just on 7pm local time when the GPS directed them onto a highway that had been closed to accommodate the protest, he said.

But how did the Jeep get onto the highway?

‘We did notice that there were Black Lives Matter protesters on all sides of the street trying to stop traffic,’ said Goodenough in a two-minute long video posted to YouTube. ‘We then avoided any pedestrians in the roadways and continued onto the freeway. There was no police barricade that stopped us.’

Goodenough said they avoided pedestrians with the Jeep, but a white pickup truck began driving next to them and crashed into their car.

Demonstrators surrounded the stalled Jeep, throwing ‘projectiles,’ using bats ‘to damage the vehicle,’ and opening fire seven times, Goodenough said. Authorities said two people were hurt.

Investigators are still probing how the Jeep got onto the highway when access roads were shut down.

A GoFundme fundraiser to repair damages caused to the Jeep has been suspended as protesters accused the driver trying to profit from what some in social media described as attempted vehicular homicide.