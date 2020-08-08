Connor Michael Lewis Sanford, Florida teen faces homicide charges after fatally shooting Artavious Quarterman while on the phone w/ 911 dispatch complaining about people banging on his front door.

A 16-year-old Sanford, Florida teen faces homicide charges after a man he’s accused of shooting in the head, while talking to a 911 dispatcher, mortally succumbed to injuries sustained earlier this week.

Sanford police said Thursday that Connor Michael Lewis was arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree homicide in the shooting of 18-year-old Artavious ‘Tay’ Quarterman. Authorities upgraded the charge to homicide after Quarterman died from his injuries, police announced Friday, clickorlando reports.

Lewis called 911 just after 8 p.m., saying that several girls were banging on the front door of his house. Police said Lewis is heard saying throughout the call, ‘Oh, you’re so scary. You’re so scary.’

Lewis told the dispatcher that he and his girlfriend got into an argument and he told her to get out of the house, according to police. He said that his girlfriend’s family then came to his house and were banging on the door and window.

Sanford police said the group was heard on the call calling Lewis names, along with a gunshot being fired.

Innocent victim shot dead

Quarterman, an innocent man who had accompanied the mother of Lewis’ girlfriend to the home, was struck in the head, police said. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Sanford police said the group went to the home pick up Lewis’ girlfriend and her belongings.

Police said the loss of life was meaningless. Offered Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith, ‘Sanford police officers were minutes away from the home, and I believe would have been able to separate and de-escalate the situation in a matter of moments.’

Lewis faces charges of second-degree homicide and shooting into a dwelling.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Come Saturday morning, a GoFundme fundraiser for the victim’s family had raised $8,735 raised of a $20,000 goal.