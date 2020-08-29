Solving for common auto problems that will keep your car running smooth

Solving for common auto problems that can be avoided with simple maintenance – a check list to keep your car running smooth.

Auto owners must follow the necessary steps for maintaining their vehicles. Common car problems lead to breakdowns and higher costs for the owner. Completing standard maintenance tasks helps the owner avoid breakdowns and other unwanted issues.

Lubricating Your Door Locks

Lubricating your door locks prevents the key from getting stuck and the lock failing. Auto owners can spray a lubricant into the door locks to keep them properly working and ensure the key turns as expected.

Proper lubrication prevents rust from building up in the door lock and keep it operating appropriately. The task prevents the key from breaking off in the lock and causing the owner to become stranded. Replacing the locks can help if they are worn and failing. Auto owners can contact a Texas Premier Locksmith to get a new door lock and keys for their automobile.

Check Tire Pressure Regularly

Checking the tire pressure regularly prevents the auto owner from getting a flat unexpectedly. While newer vehicles alert the driver if the tire pressure isn’t consistent, it isn’t the same as physically checking the tire pressure.

Using the proper tools helps the car owner maintain their tires and avoid a flat or a blowout. A tire gauge shows the auto owner when they need to add air to the tires. Examining the tread on the tires shows when new tire is in need. Getting their tires mounted and balanced professionally helps owners keep the automobile from bouncing or causing premature wear on the tires.

Monitor All Fluids

Monitoring all fluids helps vehicle owners determine when more fluids are needed. The owners should check their vehicle’s engine oil when the engine is still cold and review transmission fluids after running the vehicle. The engine must cool before they check their water levels and additional fluids. The oil and oil filters should be changed at regular intervals to ensure the engine operates properly. The auto owner’s preferred mechanic can place a sticker on the windshield to guide the owner.

Assessing Fuel Economy

Assessing fuel economy helps the auto owner ensure that they aren’t paying too much for gas and the automobile isn’t using too much fuel. Writing down the mileage and the cost per gallon when filling up helps the auto owner track how much they are spending on gas. They will need to change the fuel and air filters at least once a year. Cleaning or changing the mass air sensor and o2 sensors increase fuel economy, too.

Tracking Your Battery Life

Tracking battery life helps the auto owner avoid instances in which their battery could die and leave them stranded. Typically, an auto battery lasts around three years. It is recommended that the auto owner keeps track of when they purchased the battery and be prepared to replace it after three years. They should also keep their battery connectors clean and secure.

Solving for common auto problems- a wrap up

Following common steps and maintenance procedure allows for auto owners to keep their vehicles in good working order and avoiding having to deal with common problems.

Lubricating door locks prevents the key from getting stuck or breaking. Checking tire pressure regularly lowers the chances of a flat or a blowout. Monitoring car fluids prevents engine and transmission damage that leads to higher costs for the owner. Assessing the fuel economy indicates if a car owner need to have a tune-up or require an inspection.

Reviewing simple maintenance steps that reduce common problems helps the auto owner ensure the automobile runs properly for many years, leading to the owner to their surprise and delight getting more out of their investment.