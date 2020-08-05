: About author bio at bottom of article.

Burger King Kevin aka Austin Addison Butler, Pennsylvania man widely loathed on social media after video shows him slapping fast food worker. Former Harbor Freight Tools hardwood store employer releases statement.

Surveillance video has captured the moment a Pennsylvania Burger King worker being slapped in the face by a ‘furious’ customer.

The video, tweeted on Monday, shows Burger King Kevin aka Austin Addison, 21, of Butler, standing inches from an employee’s face — without a face mask —going on about a female employee who he claimed ‘can’t count except for robbery and stealing stuff.’

‘She needs to get the f–k out of here before I get her put in jail for the rest of her life,’ the irate man is heard continuing screaming.

The startled-looking employee reminds Addison that he is on camera — prompting him to slap the worker square in the face.

From there Addison turns and makes his way for the exit.

Austin Addison, employee of Harbor Freight Tools, and one-time LARP at JROTC anyone know when this was and what happened to this guy? https://t.co/cesfBGyt7l — ShNJ (@slavanj) August 3, 2020

Former employer condemns Burger King Kevin’s actions

Cops later arrested Addison, charging him with harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, TMZ reported. Social media revealed the incident occurring June 26.

The 13-second clip doesn’t show the entire incident, but a witness told the outlet that Addison was looking for a female employee he apparently knew.

Addison first threw his keys — and when he didn’t respond to the witness’ attempts to calm him down, that’s when the camera started rolling. The man was then forced to walk home after throwing his keys over the counter.

Addison used to work at Harbor Freight Tools, according to hardwood store, while stressing Addison wasn’t employed there at the time of the incident. Still, the company told the outlet it doesn’t condone its former worker’s behavior.

It wasn't too long after that social media turning on Addison