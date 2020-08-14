Adones Betances Bronx man charged w/ stabbing 15 year old sister’s teen boyfriend Winston Ortiz & setting him on fire. Brother was upset over age difference. Victim died later that night.

A 22-year-old NYC man has been arrested for the murder of a teenager who was stabbed three times before being set on fire in a 5th floor Bronx apartment hallway earlier this week.

Adones Betances faces murder and manslaughter charges in the death of 18-year-old Winston Ortiz, who died after the Wednesday attack in Highbridge.

Betances was identified as the brother of the victim’s 15-year-old girlfriend. It is believed that Betances was outraged over the age gap in the couple’s relationship, ABC 7 reports. The media outlet reported the sister ending the relationship earlier that day.

Police say Betances did not live in the building and was waiting for Ortiz when he arrived at the fifth floor apartment. The suspect was identified as living five blocks from the victim’s residence.

Police said Ortiz was stabbed twice in the back and once in the chest and suffered burns over 90 percent of his body. The boy lived with his parents & two younger brothers. Neighbors called them a beautiful, Christian family CBSNY reports.

Attack was planned

Ortiz, 18, was stabbed three times before being doused with gasoline and then having a lit match thrown at him around 3pm on Wednesday afternoon, leaving him in critical condition. The teen fatally succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

Police have revealed that the suspect entered the building ten minutes before Ortiz did and set upon his sister’s boyfriend steps outside his fifth floor residence. The NYPD described the attack as planned.

Neighbors rushed out of their apartment and were able to put out the flames using buckets of water before EMTs arrived.

Ortiz is said to have identified his assailant to authorities as they arrived to the scene at the apartment building at Woodycrest Avenue.

Update: Adones Betances, 22, has been charged with murder. https://t.co/j9jdsjeMxG — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) August 13, 2020

As he was being led out the police precinct, Betances declared that he had been framed.

Late Wednesday night, Ortiz’s aunt, Victoria, posted on her Facebook page announcing the death of her nephew.

‘Today we found out our oldest nephew was brutally murdered in NY. He fought hard for his life until he could no longer fight and passed away this evening. I am begging all of my friends to share our GoFundMe as no parent should outlive their child let alone worry about how to pay for funeral arrangements. My heart is so broken into pieces and beyond consoling.’

One woman who saw Ortiz ablaze and poured water over him told the New York Post that it had shaken her up.

‘I stepped outside. I saw flames,’ said the 34-year-old woman, who did not want give her name.

‘I thought her apartment was on fire. And when I go over there, I saw a guy in flames all over his body.

‘I got very scared because I have my girls here,’ she said. ‘It’s really concerning.’