Permit Karen aka Susan Schulz Montclair, NJ woman becomes widely hated after calling cops on black lawyer couple neighbors demanding if they had permission to build patio.

A white New Jersey woman — since dubbed, ‘Permit Karen’, has become the focus of social media disconcert after calling police on her black neighbors after allegedly harassing them repeatedly about needing a permit to install a patio in their backyard.

On Monday, Fareed Nassor Hayat, an attorney and law professor at the City University of New York, and his wife Norrinda filmed the moment Susan Schulz, confronted them on their front lawn and called cops on them.

The couple said Schulz walked onto their property three times in 30 minutes to ask if they had a permit to install a stone patio in their backyard, on the other side of the fence from her yard, according to Tap Into Montclair.

Fareed said his contractor had already checked to see if permits were needed and they weren’t required in Montclair for their renovation work.

Undeterred, Schulz repeatedly demanded to know about the permits, leading to a verbal dispute, before calling the cops claiming Fareed having pushed her.

‘White entitlement and black hate has happened again…’

The video shared to Facebook on June 29 begins with Schulz, whose whose LinkedIn page describes her as chief of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Toxics Compliance Section accusing Fareed of pushing her.

Posted Fareed in part: ‘It has happened again. White entitlement and black hate embodied in Susan who lives on Marion Road and works at the EPA, called the police to lodge a false report of assault against me when told to leave our property.’

‘When asked if a permit was required by law, she said she didn’t know, but insisted we answer her questions and submit to her demands, or she would call the police to force us to stop improving our home. (A permit is not required in Montclair for a stone patio this size. This fact was known to us through our own independent research, our contractor and later verified when building and safety arrived at our home to investigate her complaint.)’

At the start of the clip Schulz is seen on the phone saying, ‘I’m calling the police’.

‘Call the police. We expect that of Amys. We expect that!’ Norrinda says from behind the camera.

‘He attacked me… The gentleman who is taller than me pushed me off his property,’ Schulz says to the police on the phone, adding she doesn’t think they have permits to do the renovation work on their home.

‘She’s been waiting two years to do this to us!’ Norrinda is heard exclaiming.

Permit Karen called out

A neighbor walking her dog stops and condemns Schulz for harassing the neighbors.

‘Shame on you! In this climate right now, you’re especially not supporting members of our community here,’ the woman says.

‘Did you just see him, who pushed me 10 feet?’ Schulz responds.

‘I didn’t put my hands on you, woman,’ Fareed says.

Another neighbor behind the camera defends Fareed saying, ‘No I watched it, and he didn’t.’

‘Are you going to say you didn’t put your hands on me?’ Schulz asks.

Permit Karen cancel culture sets in

‘No one put… he put his hands on me. I asked you to please leave,‘ Norrinda replies.

‘Oh my god. Cause you’re attorneys. You know what to do!’ Schulz shouts.

‘Exactly. So please walk away from our property,’ Fareed says.

‘Just let her. So our kids don’t have to see the police please. Please just go inside with them,’ Norrinda says to her husband.

Neighbors across the road also defend the Hayats, saying: ‘He was angry. She [Norrinda] was pushing him back.’

‘Look at my arms!’ Schulz complains coming near the neighbor, leading her to jump back shouting, ‘Don’t come near me without a mask.’

Schulz then walks back to the couple and asks them to stop recording.

‘No. This is for the people so they can see even in Montclair what we are living with, even in Montclair, for two years. Susan from Marrion Road has been harassing us for two years,’ Norrinda says.

Police arrived on the scene at 12.23pm. Officers said that neither party has filed a formal complaint with the police department.

A community unites to stand against racism

Police officials said the dispute was ‘related to work being done on the property of one of the residents’.

The incident triggered a brief protest on Tuesday where young protesters and students marched near Susan’s home on Marion Drive, chanting, ‘Hey-hey, ho-ho, your racism has got to go!’

Fareed shared the video on Facebook on June 29 where it’s gone viral with over 11,000 views, and where commenters have dubbed Schulz ‘Permit Karen’.

‘Her type, the racist, must be rejected and ostracized’

Continued Fareed’s Facebook post which has had over 787K views as of Wednesday night:

‘When challenged about her flawed legal conclusions, assumption of right, her lack of agency over our home and our eventual demand that she leave our property immediately, Susan decided to call the police and make a false report of assault. She invoked centuries of brutality in her call to the police and sought to put her black neighbors back in their place.’

‘She believed that we were required to answer her questions and smile while doing so. But to her surprise, her efforts were met by two proudly black human beings, parents, lawyers, law professors, activist, community members, neighbors, citizens and fighters, who refused to submit.’

‘Her efforts were also met by a collection of largely white neighbors, who refused to simply go along with her racist efforts or not stand up against her attempt to invoke the racist power of the state through police. Their efforts were antiracist ideology at work. Each neighbor declared to her and the police that she summoned, that she was a lie and no such assault occurred.’

‘She left our home, rejected and unfulfilled, yet still empowered to do future harm. To her Black Lives Don’t Matter when up against her presumed inalienable rights of whiteness. She did not see the flaw in her ways or apologize for her behavior. Her type, the racist, must be rejected and ostracized like she was today by Norrinda and I, but equally important, by our white neighbors here in Montclair and our white and non-white allies worldwide.’