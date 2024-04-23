Hector Pfeiffer shoots & kills Sayuri Jade Ruiz then self in drug fuelled murder suicide at Florida home after teen invites girl he met a month ago to home he was dog-sitting for in St Petersburg.

A 14 year old teen girl was shot dead at the hands of a 17 year old boy who then in turn shot himself dead during a drug fuelled house party in Unincorporated St. Petersburg, Florida.

Sayuri Jade Ruiz according to investigators was shot in the head by 17 year old teen, Hector Pfeiffer, who in turn inflicted a fatal gunshot to his own head.

The suspected murder-suicide happened around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at a home near St. Petersburg, where the suspect was dog sitting, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Started playing with gun

An investigation revealed the 26-year-old homeowner was out of town and had arranged for Pfeiffer to stay at the home as a dog sitter.

The home’s address was given as 2685 Grove Park Avenue North, Unincorporated St. Petersburg.

The party began around 4 a.m. on Saturday, when Pfeiffer invited Ruiz and another female over ‘to hang out,’ officials said. Pfeiffer met the two ‘on a social media app approximately (one) month ago.’

The three were joined by an 18-year-old man from St. Pete Beach ‘and they consumed alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine throughout the day,’ the sheriff’s office said.

At some point the suspect began brandishing a firearm belonging to (the homeowner) with the attendees beginning to play with the firearm and taking photos with it.

But things quickly turned sour.

Explained officials: ‘A verbal altercation ensued … and (Pfeiffer) became upset. Detectives say Ruiz was speaking to the other female regarding the argument when Pfeiffer approached Ruiz and pointed the gun at her head and shot her. Detectives say Pfeiffer then shot himself in the head.’

Pfeiffer lived in Seminole, about a 7-mile drive from the crime scene, and Ruiz was from New Port Richey in Pasco County, about a 30-mile drive north, officials said.

Up to 600 murder-suicides happen each year, according to the FBI. They account for about 1,000 deaths a year.

‘Although uncommon, such incidents vary widely in terms of the persons involved, how they are related, and where the crimes take place,’ the FBI reported. ‘Usually, law enforcement personnel deal with murder-suicides involving two people in domestic settings or relationships.’

About 65% of murder-suicides involve intimate partners, officials said, and 81% happen in the home.