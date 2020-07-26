Kimora ‘Kimmie’ Lynum of Putnam County becomes Florida’s youngest coronavirus death at 9 year old, with her family saying girl had no health issues.

A nine-year-old girl has been named as the youngest person to die from coronavirus in Florida, with her family saying they have no idea how she caught the virus.

Kimora ‘Kimmie’ Lynum of Putnam County died from coronavirus complications on Friday, July 17, despite not having any known pre-existing health conditions.

Lynum, who is the fifth minor to have died of coronavirus in Florida, had been taken to the hospital due to a high fever, her cousin Dejeon Cain told CNN.

Cain said that Lynum, an only child, was sent home from the hospital and that she collapsed shortly afterwards.

It’s unclear how or when Lynum was exposed to coronavirus, as her family said that she had appeared to be healthy, did not go to school or camp and had spent the summer at home.

Victim’s mother awaits coronavirus test results

Putnam County health workers confirmed Lynum’s death Thursday and indicated that her catching coronavirus was not travel related.

Health department officials also said Lynum had not been in close contact with anyone who had coronavirus.

Her mother was tested for the virus, but, as of Saturday, is still waiting for the results.

Cain called Lynum ‘phenomenal’ and said that she ‘was always happy and made everybody happy.’

He said the little girl’s death was ‘like a double whammy’ for the family, as he told that her father had been shot & killed in June.

‘It was very difficult, we just buried him and now we’re burying her. The family is troubled,’ Cain told My CBS 4.

The relative added that the man’s murder continues to remain under investigation, with no arrests having been made.

Florida in second place for most virus cases, behind California

A vigil was held for Lynum in Gainesville, Florida, on Thursday, during which more than 100 people – wearing face masks – gathered to release balloons in her honor.

Cain said that Lynum ‘didn’t have a chance to live her life but she was always happy, she was resilient and she just was an outgoing young lady.’

Lynum’s family is asking that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reconsider against opening schools too early, as the state is increasingly being ravaged by coronavirus.

As of Saturday, Florida now has more confirmed coronavirus cases – 414,511 total – than former pandemic epicenter New York state. Florida is now in second place for most virus cases, behind California, with 5778 deaths recorded.

Health officials said the number of coronavirus hospitalizations has increased by 79 per cent since July 4.

‘The governor needs to be honest with people. By not being honest, it puts everyone at risk, and we can’t use our children as pawns and put them out there out to die,’ Cain said.

‘Kimmie was a beautiful soul who couldn’t live her life and if we don’t get control of this we’ll have more of this in the state,’ Cain added.

Lynum’s family have started a GoFundMe, seeking to raise $10,000 to help cover her funeral expenses.

‘We are fundraising to help the family of little, sweet Kimora put her to rest beautifully; so that she can be remembered as the sweet soul in the next life as she was in this one,’ the family wrote.