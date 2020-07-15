Fahim Saleh dead. Tech entrepreneur body parts are found at a luxury Manhattan apartment in targeted killing as mystery murderer rode up in same elevator.

A 34-year-old man’s body which had been decapitated and dismembered was found by his sister inside a luxury Lower East Side (L.E.S) Manhattan apartment building on Tuesday.

The man has been identified by the Daily News as Fahim Saleh, a known millionaire tech entrepreneur who had recently bought his $2.25 million luxury pad last year at 265 East Houston Street.

Notice of the gruesome death came after Saleh’s sister who hadn’t heard from her brother for a day went to the man’s 7th floor apartment where she was met with a macabre scene.

Her brother’s body had been cut up with a power saw, which was lying nearby and was still plugged in. The body parts were sorted into different plastic bags.

Police believe they have surveillance video of the suspect entering the building and using the elevator with the unsuspecting murder victim, Monday, 1.40p.m.

Video showed a man enter the elevator to his luxury condo as another man in a black suit & black mask followed Soon after, the man’s sister who hadn’t heard from him arrived, finding her brother’s dismembered body Police say the saw was still plugged in https://t.co/m4BKgTCYk0 — Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) July 15, 2020

Sources told the New York Post that it appeared the killing had been targeted.

Saleh has described his history as an entrepreneur in a series of posts on Medium.com. He got his start creating a prank calling website, then moved on to create a motorcycle taxi company in his parents’ native Bangladesh.

Most recently, he started Gokada, a motorcycle ride-sharing company in Lagos, but the company faced setbacks and mass layoffs after Lagos banned companies like his in January. Cops during the course of the investigations said the tech entrepreneur had been specifically targeted.

Police found that the victim’s legs below the knees along with their arms had been removed, with the missing body parts placed into bags.

‘The perp had a suitcase. He was very professional,’ one police source told the nydailynews.

Cops are now trying to work out whether the arrival of the victim’s sister interrupted the dismembering of the man’s body.

Detectives are also looking to see if the killer was able to escape through another exit.

‘We have a torso, a head that’s been removed, arms, and legs. Everything is still on the scene. We don’t have a motive,’ NYPD spokesman Sgt. Carlos Nieves said.

Nieves said all of the body parts were found at the scene but declined to give specifics on where.

Decapitated, Dismembered Corpse Found In Luxury LES Apartmenthttps://t.co/wS4shOuK9m — Gothamist (@Gothamist) July 14, 2020

Detectives were waiting for fingerprint and forensics tests on the body, police sources said.

On Tuesday night, tributes were being made online to Saleh.

‘Rest in peace Fahim Saleh. Deepest condolences for his family and friends. The world is becoming inhumane day by day,’ wrote Ashiq Rahman, a software engineer living in Toronto.

To date authorities have yet to say what may have led to the man being killed and whether they had any leads in the case. To date, no arrests have been made as cops continue to investigate.