Dr Jane Appleby San Antonio doctor reveals 30 year old Texas man dies after attending COVID party because he thought the virus was a hoax.

A San Antonio, Texas doctor has told of one of her patients, a 30-year-old man, dying after attending a COVID party — gatherings where usually young people intentionally get together with someone who’s infected. Such get togethers is usually an affront to the notion that the virus is transmittable and often a ‘chicken or dare’ scenario.

Dr. Jane Appleby, chief medical officer for Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children’s Hospital said the patient who she declined to publicly name had gone to the ‘festive occasion’ believing that it wasn’t possible to contract the virus because they believed the coronavirus pandemic to be a hoax.

The man who attended the party then became critically ill.

‘He thought he was young and he was invincible and wouldn’t get affected … One of the things that was heart-wrenching that he said to his nurse was, ‘I think I made a mistake,” Dr Appleby told News 4 San Antonio.

Gambling to see who could get COVID first

She said that the coronavirus positivity rate has increased from five per cent just a few weeks prior to 22 per cent.

Appleby called it a ‘concerning increase.’

Appleby stressed that the coronavirus ‘doesn’t discriminate and none of us are invincible.’

Many who attend ‘COVID party’ are competing to see who can catch the virus first. During events reported in Alabama, some college students even gambled money to give to the ‘winner,’ the one who catches COVID-19 first.

Startling new figures

Appleby said she is seeing more and more coronavirus patients in their 20s and 30s. A disease which had disproportionately affected those older than 65 when it first began sweeping the US.

She said she shared the story not to scare people, but to make sure they understand that the virus can affect anyone.

On Friday, Texas surpassed 10,000 hospitalized patients for the first time, with the state exceeding 10,000 new cases in a single day. And it has been the deadliest week of the pandemic in Texas, with 95 new deaths reported Friday.

‘Look out the window- the tsunami is here’

‘The tsunami is here,’ said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, the top official in one of the largest counties on the Texas-Mexico border.

Bexar County has more than 18,600 confirmed coronavirus cases. The Department of Health said Friday that 923 new cases were reported, according to ABC News.

Texas, Florida and California are among numerous states experiencing a second wave of coronavirus infections.

As of Saturday there had been 137, 343 deaths in the US attributed to COVID-19.