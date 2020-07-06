Amy Cooper aka Central Park Karen charged for false police report against Christian Cooper birdwatcher black man.

A Manhattan woman at the center of a hoax police call in which she was captured on video accusing a black man of threatening her life after being asked to keep her dog on a leash at NYC’s Central Park is to now face charges for filing a false police report.

Amy Cooper aka Central Park ‘Karen’ was arrested Monday on a charge that could send the 41 year old former investment banker to jail for up to one year.

Cooper, surrendered to the Manhattan DA’s office Monday and was booked with one count of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree. She was issued a desk appearance ticket and ordered to return to court Oct. 14 for her arraignment.

‘Today our office initiated a prosecution of Amy Cooper,’ said DA Cyrus Vance Jr. in a statement according to the nypost.

‘Our office will provide the public with additional information as the case proceeds. At this time I would like to encourage anyone who has been the target of false reporting to contact our Office. We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable.’

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

‘A black man is threatening my life!’

In a now-viral May video that sparked international outrage, Cooper, a white woman, can be seen telling birdwatcher Christian Cooper, 57, she was going to call the cops and ‘tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life.’

‘Please tell them whatever you like,’ Christian, who is no relation, is seen responding in the now viral video.

Amy Cooper then pulls down her mask and says into the phone: ‘I’m in the Ramble and an African American man with a bicycle helmet, he is recording me and threatening my dog.’

She pauses before repeating: ‘There is an African American man. I am in Central Park. He is recording me and threatening myself and my dog.’

Exposing white privilege

After another pause, the she appears suddenly shaken up as she cries: ‘I’m sorry, I can’t hear … I’m being threatened by a man in the Ramble, please send the cops immediately.’

Amy Cooper — who later apologized for the incident — was fired from her $170K banker job at the investment firm Franklin Templeton.

The incident has since touched off national discussions of white privilege and has spawned off a series of mostly middled aged white females captured on video attempting to exact their perceived ‘white superiority’ against blacks or minorities across the United States.