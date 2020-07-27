Antonio Hicks Sr Houston father beats 2 year old toddler son to death during potty training. Past & present injuries not consistent with father’s claims.

A Houston, Texas father is facing upgraded charges after allegedly beating his 2 year old son after becoming agitated with the boy during potty training, only for the son to fatally succumb to his injuries over the weekend.

Antonio Devonte Hicks Sr., 21, was initially taken into custody after he and the child’s mother told police on Saturday losing his temper while potty training the boy and hitting him several times, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The toddler, Antonio Hicks Jr. who was initially unresponsive when he was brought to hospital, was pronounced dead later that day at 6.18 pm.

Officers said the boy had multiple injuries, both recent and healing, which were not consistent of how the child’s father claimed the boy being injured KHOU reported.

Upon the son dying, investigators were brought to the hospital where during the course of interviews with the parents they admitted Hicks Sr. losing his temper and striking the boy multiple times during potty training.

Baby K remembered

Hicks was initially charged with serious body injury to a child. Those charges were expected to be upgraded upon the completion of an autopsy. The father remained in custody on a $250K bond.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, those who loved the toddler, who was known as Baby K, gathered to light candles in his honor.

Balloons with the characters from the children’s show “Paw Patrol” were brought as well. It was his favorite show relatives told abc13.com.