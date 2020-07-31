Andrew Duncomb Black Rebel journalist targeted in Portland protest stabbing because of his ‘conservative’ activism. Knifed at the hands of Blake David Hampe.

A ‘black man’ knifed during Portland protests has claimed being attacked because of his conservative politics and activism, according to reports.

‘I was stabbed for being a conservative journalist,’ Andrew Duncomb, 25, told the Oregonian of a Saturday attack which was caught on video.

Duncomb, a vocal supporter of President Trump, is a videographer who films demonstrations and political events under the moniker ‘Black Rebel’.

He traveled from his home in northern California last Friday to Portland to document demonstrations outside the boarded-up Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse.

‘My main goal was to show it wasn’t just the feds creating the problem,’ Duncomb told The Oregonian, referring to un-identified federal agents deployed to the city.

Activist demands to know why he is being followed

Video footage shot about 2:30 a.m. a few blocks from the courthouse, shows Duncomb confronting a man since identified as Blake David Hampe – a formerly convicted pedophile.

The man, wearing Carhart overalls, a respirator and goggles, had allegedly been trailing Duncomb and his friends for several blocks. Duncomb handed his video camera to a friend, who was recording.

The footage shows Duncomb approach Hampe from behind, put his arm around him (probably not the wisest act) and ask, ‘Hey buddy, why are you following us?’

Hampe in turn stabs Duncomb in the back with a knife, video shows.

‘Ow! Ow!’ Duncomb yelss before falling backward.

‘Did you just stab him? Whoa, he just stabbed him!’ shouts a man off-camera. ‘That dude just stabbed him, bro!” The man then yells, “The guy right there! Get him, Get him!’

Hampe, 43, was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He remains held on $250,000 bail.

Here is video showing Blake David Hampe, a protester with a child porn conviction, getting dragged to law enforcement after he allegedly stabbed black conservative activist @SpaceForceUSA_. Hampe was beaten by a mob before being handed to the police. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/q2UcJvpObU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2020

‘Adrenaline just soared through me…’

Duncomb, who said the blade entered his back between his hip and rib cage, was treated at a local hospital and released Sunday.

‘The adrenaline just soared through me,’ he told the Oregonian. ‘I had a can of bear mace and a knife on me, too. But I didn’t want to endanger innocent bystanders.’

Duncomb, who has more than 20,000 Twitter and over 13K Facebook followers, said protesters had been alerted to his presence shortly after he arrived.

Advocate of the confederacy history

A regard of some of the staunch conservative advocate include previous video uploads of him defending the confederate flag. Other video posts include post titles, ‘Stop The Genocide On Southern Heritage.’

Thursday marked the 63rd consecutive day of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police May 25.

Demonstrators have clashed with federal agents, lobbing fireworks and bottles at them. The officers have responded by firing tear gas and impact munitions into the crowd.