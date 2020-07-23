American Airlines Karen kicked off flight for refusing to wear face mask as passengers clap and applaud middle aged white woman escorted off plane.

Here we go again. Video has captured the moment an entire plane applauded and cheered as a white middle aged woman was escorted off an American Airlines flight for refusing to wear a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus.

Passenger Jordan Slade took video of the moment the woman, since dubbed Karen — a pejorative description usually reserved for self entitled white women seeking to exact their white privilege — was kicked off the flight traveling from Ohio to North Carolina on July 19.

Slade, of North Carolina, said the woman claimed she was shielded from having to obey airline protocol preempting passengers from flying if they refuse to wear a mask, citing a medical condition. It remained unclear if ‘Karen’ produced evidence of such a medical condition.

As the woman gathered no less than three personal hand bags, fellow passengers applauded and jeered as the woman angrily made her way down the aisle towards the exit.

Retorted the un-identified collective hero, ‘You can clap all you want.’

Ole Karen refused to wear a mask on an @AmericanAir flight so she was KICKED OFF. And then everyone clapped 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#KarensGoneWild #karen @davenewworld_2 pic.twitter.com/EJnt0xIl78 — Jonah (@BookofJonah) July 20, 2020

Two masked American Airlines employees were seen at the head of the plane waiting to escort the woman out as she indignantly gathered her three giant bags.

‘Just leave. We have flights to get on,’ one passenger yelled back.

‘She was argumentative from the gate. She demanded to be boarded first and was causing an obvious scene. Once boarded she was making phone calls and arguing with the attendant when asked to put her phone away,’ Slade said via the dailymail.

‘She also refused to wear a mask putting others on the flight at risk… Another passenger even got up to confront her about her behavior with no mask,’ she revealed.

It remained unclear how the un-identified woman was able to even make it on the flight without her face mask in the first place.

Due to the coronavirus crisis airlines have created new travel measures to prevent the spread of the contagious respiratory virus that has to date infected over 4.2 million in the United States and killed over 147,187.

American Airlines instated a new policy for requiring all passengers to wear face coverings except for children under two years old.

Starting July 29 passengers will be required to wear a face covering in the airport where the trip begins and where it ands and during flight connections.

‘Be sure your face covering is on before you board the plane and wear it during your flight. If you decline to wear one, you may be denied boarding and future travel on American,’ the policy says.

