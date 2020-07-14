: About author bio at bottom of article.

Russian bride dies from nut allergy at her own wedding after eating...

Alexandra Erokhova Russian bride dies from nut allergy after going into anaphylactic shock while eating dessert at her own wedding at Moscow palace.

Tragedy. The moment one doesn’t know whether to laugh or cry….

A Russian bride has died at her own wedding reception after suffering an anaphylactic shock ’caused by nut allergy’.

Alexandra Erokhova, 25, was celebrating her wedding reception at Tsaritsyno Palace in Moscow, Saturday, July 11, when the allergic reaction occurred.

The bride had an extreme reaction when she was eating dessert at the meal immediately following her nuptials.

Guests rushed to assist the bride who ‘began to suffocate at the table’.

An ambulance was called to help the struggling bride.

A resuscitation team arrived at the banquet hall but ‘was unable to save the bride’, local media reported.

Doctors said Erokhova had suffered an extreme life threatening allergic reaction aka ‘anaphylactic shock’ believed to be caused by a nut allergy.

Alexandra had suffered from a nut allergy since childhood and relatives had warned the cooks at the venue in advance, according to her family.

Reports say that the sweet dishes which the bride ate did contain nuts.

Alexandra had studied banking and finance at the elite Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration in Moscow according to the dailymail.

Police are understood to be investigating the incident.

The risk of sudden extreme anaphylactic shock

Most people don’t know if they have had a mild anaphylaxis reaction in the past, leaving them at risk of having a life threatening one in the future.

For all allergies, the immune system is triggered by allergens into producing antibodies to defend the body.

These antibodies cause inflammatory reactions and release the chemical histamine, which in turn, causes hives, hay fever and other allergic symptoms.

The mayoclinic defines ‘anaphylactic shock’ as a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. It can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to something you’re allergic to, such as peanuts or bee stings.

Anaphylaxis causes your immune system to release a flood of chemicals that can cause you to go into shock — your blood pressure drops suddenly and your airways narrow, blocking breathing. Signs and symptoms include a rapid, weak pulse; a skin rash; and nausea and vomiting. Common triggers include certain foods, some medications, insect venom and latex.

Anaphylaxis requires an injection of epinephrine and a follow-up trip to an emergency room.